Anniversary: Trecroci 50th

Frank and Jennifer Trecroci of Pleasant Prairie celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at Tuscany Restaurant on Jan. 31. They plan to continue their celebration on the Fourth of July.

Frank Trecroci and Jennifer Fasci met on the Fourth of July when Frank's brother, Guy, and cousin, Gina Trecroci, were playing matchmakers.

They married on Jan. 31, 1970, at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Kenosha. They have resided in Kenosha all their lives.

They have two children: Stephanie (Jasper) Bosco of Kenosha, and Benjamin Trecroci of Kenosha. They have five grandchildren.

Frank has worked in real estate for 50 years, starting with his brother at Guy D. Realty. He enjoys going into the office daily and working with his customers now with Trecroci Realty.

Jennifer worked as a registered nurse for over 30 years at various hospitals. She retired most recently from Hospice Alliance.

They are lifetime members of St. Mark's Catholic Church. Jennifer is a mentor/tutor with Kenosha Unified School District and volunteers with various organizations. Frank is an avid American Motors car enthusiast and loves to attend car shows.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship: having a strong faith, allowing each other to be themselves, having a sense of humor and never going to bed mad.

