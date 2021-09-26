Anthony and Ruth Brodjeski of Kenosha 60th wedding anniversary

Anthony and Ruth Brodjeski of Kenosha celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with immediate family at Ashling On the Lough restaurant on Aug. 14.

Anthony and Ruth Calmes met at a wedding in Athens, Wis., on July 25, 1959. They dated for two years and were married at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edgar, WI on August 12, 1961.

Anthony served in the U.S. Army from October 1955 to October 1958. He moved to Kenosha in 1959 to begin working at American Motors/Chrysler, and retired in 1997 after 38 years. Ruth worked at Allen-Bradley Company in Milwaukee before marriage. She was mainly a homemaker and also worked part time cleaning offices at MacWhyte Wire Rope Company in Kenosha after their children were grown.

They’ve enjoyed many trips up north visiting with family and also took group bus trips touring various states. For hobbies, Anthony enjoyed gardening and small engine repair, and Ruth enjoys reading, baking, and taking pictures of family. They are life long members of St. George/St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

They have three sons: Gerard and Dennis (Mary Ann) of Kenosha and Carl of Wilmington, Ill., and two daughters: Karin (Ed) Glas of Union Grove and Beth (Al) Zahn of Oxford, Wis. They also have nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with the fourth due in December.

They say the keys to their long-lasting marriage are prayer and faith, trust and love for each other and family, and spending quality time with family and friends.

