Bacher 60th wedding anniversary

Fred and Judy Bacher of Kenosha celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 16, 2021. They will celebrate with a family dinner at a later date.

Fred and Judy met on a blind date set up by a family friend and went ice skating at Lincoln Park Lagoon.

They were married on Sept. 16, 1961, at Grace Lutheran Church. They are now members of Lord of Life Lutheran Church.

They have three children: Kim Bacher, of Kenosha; Brian (Sheila) Bacher, of Pleasant Prairie; and Shelly (Mike) Trescher, of Sheboygan. They have four grandchildren.

Fred retired from AT&T after 32 years. Judy retired from UW-Parkside in 1998. They were snowbirds for several years to Ft. Myers, Fla., and also camped for over 50 years every summer in Door County.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship: Marriage is a partnership, with trust, faith and love of family and friends.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0