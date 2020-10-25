Bain 60th anniversary

Janice and Larry Bain of Kenosha plan to mark their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 29. A family dinner is planned.

Larry Bain and Janice Dunn met in a singles group at First Methodist Church in Chicago. They were married on Oct. 29, 1960, at First Baptist Church in Maywood, Ill. They have lived in Kenosha for 50 years.

They have three children: Debbie (Bryan) Turgeon of Montello, Wis.; Becky (David) Warren of Kenosha; and David Bain of Kenosha. They have 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Larry worked at Abbott Laboratories. He retired in 1997. Janice worked for Kenosha Unified Schools and retired in 1997.

They are members of Crossway Community Church. Both have been state and local officers in the Gideon Ministry. Larry is a past board member of the Care Net Family Resource Center. He served in the Army Reserves for six years.

Larry graduated with an accounting degree from Rutgers University. Janice graduated from the University of Illinois Champagne-Urbana with a Bachelor’s Degree in math.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Be kind to one another. Don’t got to bed angry. Most important is your personal relationship with the Lord.

