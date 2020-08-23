 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beales 50th anniversary
View Comments

Beales 50th anniversary

{{featured_button_text}}
Robert and Sharon Beales

Robert and Sharon Beales in 1970

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Robert and Sharon Beales of Pleasant Prairie will mark their 50th wedding anniversary with a Mass on Aug. 29 and a family dinner on Aug. 30.

Robert Beales and Sharon Story were introduced by a mutual friend. They were married on Aug. 29, 1970, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Kenosha.

They have three children: Jennifer Rae, of Algonquin, Ill.; Rob Beales (Portlyn Polston) of Canyon Country, Calif. and Daniel (Jillian) Beales of Lombard, Ill. They have eight grandchildren.

Robert worked in Chicago at LaSalle National Bank, Carson Pirie Scott & Co., and BNSF Railway, retiring in 1999. Sharon was an LPN at St. Catherine’s Hospital, as well as at Petersburg General Hospital in Petersburg, Va., and at two hospitals in the Chicago suburbs; and also worked for Carson Pirie Scott as a sales clerk for five years.

Both are active at St. Terese Church. Robert spend three years in the U.S. Army, including one tour in Vietnam. After retirement, he was a tax aide volunteer for 14 years and served two terms as treasurer for the Town of Ojibwa in Sawyer County, Wis.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Common interests, patience, a sense of humor and a willingness to put others’ needs before your own.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
George Vasquez
Obituaries

George Vasquez

George Vasquez, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

+2
Salo 50th anniversary
Announcements

Salo 50th anniversary

Suzette (Sue) and Edward Salo Jr. will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 29. They plan a family meal and a possible golf trip to Myr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics