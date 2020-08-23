Beales 50th anniversary

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert and Sharon Beales of Pleasant Prairie will mark their 50th wedding anniversary with a Mass on Aug. 29 and a family dinner on Aug. 30.

Robert Beales and Sharon Story were introduced by a mutual friend. They were married on Aug. 29, 1970, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Kenosha.

They have three children: Jennifer Rae, of Algonquin, Ill.; Rob Beales (Portlyn Polston) of Canyon Country, Calif. and Daniel (Jillian) Beales of Lombard, Ill. They have eight grandchildren.

Robert worked in Chicago at LaSalle National Bank, Carson Pirie Scott & Co., and BNSF Railway, retiring in 1999. Sharon was an LPN at St. Catherine’s Hospital, as well as at Petersburg General Hospital in Petersburg, Va., and at two hospitals in the Chicago suburbs; and also worked for Carson Pirie Scott as a sales clerk for five years.

Both are active at St. Terese Church. Robert spend three years in the U.S. Army, including one tour in Vietnam. After retirement, he was a tax aide volunteer for 14 years and served two terms as treasurer for the Town of Ojibwa in Sawyer County, Wis.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Common interests, patience, a sense of humor and a willingness to put others’ needs before your own.

