Bill and June Blasi mark 60th wedding anniversary

Bill and June Blasi of Kenosha marked their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 10 with a trip to Disneyland with their granddaughter Lauren.

High school sweethearts, Bill Blasi and Barbara June Bafetti were married on Feb. 10, 1962, at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Kenosha. They have lived in Kenosha for 60 years.

They have three children: Jinine Martin of Scottsdale, Ariz.; Tine (Ron) Caronti of Kenosha; and Jeffrey Blasi of Kenosha. They also have five grandchildren and three great-grandchilden.

Bill owns Famco Machine Division, where June also worked.

