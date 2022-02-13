 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births for Feb. 13

Daniel and Sarah (Pisciotti) Klemack of Pleasant Prairie announce the birth of their daughter, Evangeline Helena, born on Feb. 2, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center.

