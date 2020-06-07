Births for June 7

×
Brian Paul Lucas and Bernice (Aguirre) Lucas of Kenosha welcomed a daughter, Adiella Catherine-Nicole Lucas, on April 21, 2020. She was born at Aurora Medical Center.
John Sloca
Production Editor
