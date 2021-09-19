Blake 50th wedding anniversary

Rex and Kathleen Blake celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 11, 2021.

Rex and Kathy met at Tremper High School during their senior year. Their first date was a hayride and the rest is history. They graduated from Tremper High School in its first graduating class in 1965.

They were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Kenosha on Sept. 11, 1971, followed by a reception at St. Theresa’s Church Hall. They are continuing members of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Kathleen went on to work at the Selective Service Office in Waukegan, Ill., for 10 years. After time spent rearing a young family, she returned to the workforce at Baxter Health Care in Waukegan, and later worked for the Kenosha Unified School District for 15 years.

Rex went on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, receiving a degree in construction management. He worked for Power Systems Inc. for the construction of the Pleasant Prairie Power Plant, and moved on to the Kenosha Unified School District Facilities Department for 21 years.

They have two children: Reid Blake of Kenosha; and Ryan (Meredith) Blake of Chicago, Ill. They have one granddaughter, Lucy.