 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Bud and Natalie Harford mark their 50th wedding anniversary

  • 0

Bud and Natalie Harford of Kenosha will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on May 19th. They plan a 3 p.m. celebration in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Bud Harford and Natalie Heron met while working at Westview Nursing Home their senior year of high school. Bud was an orderly and Natalie was a CNA. They were married on May 19, 1972, in Racine.

They have two children: Shawn Harford of Kenosha, and Keefe Harford in heaven. They have lived in Kenosha 44 years.

Bud worked at Modine Manufacturing in Racine for 40 years and has been retired for five years. Natalie was a French and Life Sciences teacher for 39 years in Burlington and Waterford.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? The Lord Jesus has been the third cord binding us closely together with Himself. We are deeply involved with our relationship with the Lord, serving Him in all we do.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kim Vogel

It is with great sadness, the family of Kim M Vogel, age 65, announce his passing on Wednesday April 27th, 2022.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for moving your home office outside

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert