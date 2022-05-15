Bud and Natalie Harford mark their 50th wedding anniversary

Bud and Natalie Harford of Kenosha will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on May 19th. They plan a 3 p.m. celebration in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Bud Harford and Natalie Heron met while working at Westview Nursing Home their senior year of high school. Bud was an orderly and Natalie was a CNA. They were married on May 19, 1972, in Racine.

They have two children: Shawn Harford of Kenosha, and Keefe Harford in heaven. They have lived in Kenosha 44 years.

Bud worked at Modine Manufacturing in Racine for 40 years and has been retired for five years. Natalie was a French and Life Sciences teacher for 39 years in Burlington and Waterford.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? The Lord Jesus has been the third cord binding us closely together with Himself. We are deeply involved with our relationship with the Lord, serving Him in all we do.

