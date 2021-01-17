Burrow 50th anniversary

Tom and Penny Burrow of Kenosha will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 20.

Tom Burrow met Penny Van Sant during their junior year of high school at Sheridan Lanes while participating in an after school junior bowling league. Their first official date was when Tom asked Penny to Bradford's Homecoming their senior year of high school.

Lifelong residents of Kenosha, they were married on Jan. 30, 1971, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Kenosha.

They have two children: Karen (Jennifer) Burrow-Niemeyer of Raymond and Kevin (Jennifer) Burrow of Kenosha. They have three grandchildren.

Tom worked at Snap-on Tools for 36 years and retired in 2015. Penny retired from Mid-Way Supply, Zion, Ill., in 2010.

Tom is a Vietnam veteran who was drafted by the Army but enlisted into the Air Force serving from 1969-1973. He was able to take the Honor Flight via the Snap-on sponsorship of sending their employee veterans.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? The love and support of God, family and friends.

