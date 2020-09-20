Carney 50th anniversary

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael and Doris Carney of Kenosha will mark their 50th anniversary on Sept. 26.

Michael Carney met Doris Barndollar in 1968 at the Brat Stop through a mutual friend. They married on Sept. 26, 1970, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church.

Michael attended St. Joseph High school, graduating in 1967. he graduated Gateway Technical Institute in 1969. he entered the Army National Guard from 1969-75. He worked at Alfa-Laval Tri-Clover, retiring July 7, 1997.

Doris graduated in 1968 from Tremper High School and worked in Kenosha as a beautician for many years and is now retired.

They enjoy traveling, playing cribbage and board games with family and friends.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? God, faith, unconditional love and communication. Enjoying each other every day and treating each day like a date.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0