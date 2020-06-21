Chatman 50th anniversary
Chatman 50th anniversary

Charles and Mildred Chatman of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on June 13 with a private celebration with immediate family.

Charles Chatman and Mildred Willis met in college. They were married June 13, 1970, in Chicago at the bride’s home. They have resided in Kenosha for more than 40 years.

They have three children: Charease Chatman Lyons of Kenosha; Chavelle Chatman Bell of Kenosha; and Chanette Chatman of Kenosha. They have three grandchildren.

Charles worked for Kenosha Unified School District, retiring in 2007. Mildred also worked for Kenosha Unified School District, retiring in 2005.

They are members of Coleman Chapel A.M.E. Church in Kenosha.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Be honest with your spouse and learn how to give and take.

