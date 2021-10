Donald and Carolyn Chike of Kenosha marked their 60th wedding anniversary at an outdoor party on Saturday, Oct. 2, at their son's home.

The couple was married on Aug. 5, 1961, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Algoma, Wis.

They have five children: Brian (Stacey) Chike, Deborah Chike, Cyndi (Will) Fowler, Diane (Keith) Kentala, and Linda (Carey) Fenner. They have 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

