Childers 50th wedding anniversary

Michael and Susan Childers of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on July 10 with a noon family gathering celebration at their home.

Michael Childers and Susan Uebele met while attending Burlington High School. They married on July 10, 1971, in Burlington at Plymouth Congregational Church. They have lived in Kenosha for 50 years.

They have three children: Brian and Haley Childers of Pleasant Prairie; Christine and Bill Taylor of Waukesha; and Sarah and Jeff Ring of Kimberly. They have seven grandchildren.

Mike worked at Abbott Laboratories as an Information Technology Specialist for 44 years, retiring in 2016. Sue was organist at St. Paul's Lutheran Church for 21 years and has taught piano and organ lessons in Kenosha for 48 years.

They are active members at Calvary Memorial Church in Racine, and enjoy traveling and viewing the wonders of God's creation.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Our relationship has grown stronger as we have trusted in Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior. We read the Bible and pray together daily. We never forget to say "I love you" to each other.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0