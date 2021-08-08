 Skip to main content
Christensen 50th anniversary
Thomas and Jan Christensen celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday with a backyard party at their son’s home.

The couple was married on Aug. 7, 1971, at St. Marks Church in Kenosha.

