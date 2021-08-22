Christensen 50th wedding anniversary

Tom and Jan Christensen of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 7 with an outdoor backyard party at the Jon Christensen home.

Tom Christensen met Jan Parsons at Stout State University. They were married at St. Marks on Aug. 7, 1971.

Jan is a lifelong resident of Kenosha. Tom is from Racine. After marriage they lived in Milwaukee, Menomonie and St. Paul, and have lived in Kenosha for 30 years.

They have two children: Jon (Kathy Fuhrer) Christensen of Kenosha, and Jason Christensen of Chicago. They have two grandchildren.

Tom worked at Snap-on from 1973 to 2005, and at Tecomet from 2008 to 2017. Jan worked at various places throughout their marriage, retiring from Lake to Lake Realty.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Love, patience, compromise and laughter.

