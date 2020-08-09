Clark 50th anniversary

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tom and Ruth Clark of Kenosha will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 15.

Tom Clark and Ruth Barber met while attending St. Cloud State University in Minnesota. They were married at First Methodist Church in St. Cloud, Minn., on Aug. 15, 1970.

They moved to this area when they accepted jobs in the Zion, Ill., Elementary School District #6. Both are now retired. Tom was a kindergarten teacher and Ruth was a librarian.

They have lived in their home in Kenosha for 38 years.

They both remain very active in retirement. Tom is a member-artist at Lemon Street Gallery, where he exhibits Picassiette (broken china mosaic). He is also a gardener and a butterfly enthusiast. Ruth is a board member of the Friends of the Kenosha Public Library and is involved with the ongoing book sale at the Northside Library.

They have two children: Molly (Mary) of Kenosha, and Jesse (Jessica) of Portland, Ore. They have five grandchildren.