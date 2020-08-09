Clark 50th anniversary

Tom and Ruth Clark of Kenosha will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 15.
Tom Clark and Ruth Barber met while attending St. Cloud State University in Minnesota. They were married at First Methodist Church in St. Cloud, Minn., on Aug. 15, 1970.
They moved to this area when they accepted jobs in the Zion, Ill., Elementary School District #6. Both are now retired. Tom was a kindergarten teacher and Ruth was a librarian.
They have lived in their home in Kenosha for 38 years.
They both remain very active in retirement. Tom is a member-artist at Lemon Street Gallery, where he exhibits Picassiette (broken china mosaic). He is also a gardener and a butterfly enthusiast. Ruth is a board member of the Friends of the Kenosha Public Library and is involved with the ongoing book sale at the Northside Library.
They have two children: Molly (Mary) of Kenosha, and Jesse (Jessica) of Portland, Ore. They have five grandchildren.
Recently Tom and Ruth established the Clark-Barber Fund at the Kenosha Community Foundation, which helps support CBK (Creativity by Kids ... of all ages). This spring the fund awarded its first grants to support groups in the arts and nature education. They are very grateful for this effort, since it reflects their lifelong interest in children, the arts and the importance of preserving our natural environment.
They are planning a celebration for family and friends after COVID-19.
