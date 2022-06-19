David and Linda Poisl of Kenosha mark 60th wedding anniversary

David and Linda Poisl of Kenosha will mark their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, June 23.

David Poisl and Linda M. Neu were introduced by great aunt Ag Bower at a wedding dance on Dec. 26, 1959. David was determined to meet her even through Linda was accompanied by four guys (all cousins, but David didn't know that).

They were married on June 23, 1962, at St. George Catholic Church in Kenosha.

They have three children: Nancy (John) Lindsley, Jill (Thomas) Ott, and Daniel (Tracie) Poisl. They have nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

David taught for Racine Unified for 36 years. Post retirement, he worked at the general store at Yellowstone National Park for 15 summers.

Nancy worked various clerical positions and post retirement at the Yellowstone National Park for 15 summers.

They have enjoyed 60 years of love, family, many friendships, travel and adventure. Travel began in 1964 with a 7,000 mile motorcycle trip out west including Yellowstone National Park. Their adventures included time at both coasts, the Gulf of Mexico, the Rocky Mountains and 15 winters in Arizona.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? A successful marriage requires continuing love, patience, sense of humor & shared interests. David recommends a mantra of "Yes dear."

