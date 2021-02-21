Dean 50th anniversary

Milt and Jackie Dean of Kenosha will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 27. They plan a family gathering once the pandemic has subsided.

Milt met Jackie on a blind date at a mutual friend’s house. They were married in Kenosha at St. Thomas Church on February 27th, 1971. They have lived in Kenosha all their lives.

They have three children, Dusty (Dr. Shannon) in Madison; Erin LaBuda (Matt) in Kenosha; and Courtney Craig (Jeff) in Pleasant Prairie. They have nine grandchildren.

Milt earned the rank of Specialist E-5 in the U.S. Army serving a tour in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive. He took the Honor Flight in 2018.

Milt was the caddy master at the Kenosha Country Club for 33 years and a teacher at Prairie Lane Elementary School for 34 years. He was Kenosha Unified Teacher of the Year in 1986 and Kenosha News “Person of the Year” in 2019.

Jackie has been a hairstylist for 52 years. She has transitioned from co-owning her own hair studio to working for a previous employee at Excellence Hair Studio.

She married a Cubs fan and became one "‘til death do us part."

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship is to treat their vows as a long-term investment nurturing the relationship with love, respect, humor, and a strong faith in tomorrow. “It’s worth the effort.”

