Debevic 65th anniversary

Frank and Janis Debevic of Kenosha are marking their 65th wedding anniversary.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration will be held at a later date.

Frank was in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed near the hometown of Janis Exford in upstate New York when they met. They were married Nov. 27, 1955. They have been residents of Kenosha for three years.

They have two children: Linda (Bob) Berzin, of Winthrop Harbor, Ill.; and Mark (Kim) Debevic of Wheeling, Ill. They have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Frank retired from Illinois Bell in 1996 after 36 years. Janis has worked as a homemaker, artist and antique dealer.

Frank enjoys fishing, woodworking and restoring old cars. Jan’s pen-and-in artwork was commissioned by several businesses and historical societies in Lake County, Ill.

After retirement, they opened a bed-and-breakfast in Marcellus, N.Y.

