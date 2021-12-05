Dewayne and Maxine Wells mark 50th wedding anniversary

Wells 50th

Dewayne and Maxine Wells of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 4, with an anniversary dinner at The Stella Hotel and Ballroom.

Dewayne Wells met Maxine Blayde at a social gathering when Maxine’s sister introduced them. Maxine says they were immediately attracted to each other.

They were married on Dec. 4, 1971, at the Second Baptist Church. They have lived in Kenosha for 55 years.

They have three children: the late Brian O’neal Wells, of Kenosha; Tamiko Crowe Walker, of Detroit, Mich.; and Ashley Alyssa Wells, of Kenosha. They have one grandchild, Kennedi Nichole Wells.

Dewayne served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked at Ladish/Triclover, retiring in 2002. Maxine worked in health care. They are members of the Second Baptist Church.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? We believe the key to a successful marriage is “The fruit of the Spirit” as in Galatians 5:22-23.

