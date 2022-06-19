 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dick and Judi Maksen of Kenosha mark 60th wedding aniversary

  • 0

Dick and Judi Maksen of Kenosha will mark their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, June 23.

Both born and raised in Kenosha, Dick Maksen met Judi Kober through a mutual friend. They were married on June 23, 1962, at Friedens Church in Kenosha.

They have two children: Tammy Sue Collier of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; and Richard A. (Vicki) Maksen Jr., of Kenosha, They have three grandchildren.

Dick worked at Montgomery Ward corporate headquarters in Chicago, retiring in 1999. Judi worked at Montgomery Ward corporate headquarters in Chicago, retiring in 1994.

They both love bowling, golf and the Green Bay Packers.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Being best friends and doing things together.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Electric vehicles are in short supply

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert