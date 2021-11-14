Dick and Terry Stader of Kenosha mark 65th anniversary

Dick and Terry Stader of Kenosha will mark their 65th wedding anniversary this month. They plan a dinner with family at a later date to celebration.

Dick Stader met Terry Losarcos in July 1955 while Dick was serving in the U.S. Navy, homeported in Barcelona, Spain. He says it was love at first sight and told his best friend, "I am going to marry that girl."

The couple was married on Nov. 19, 1956, at Monastery San Cugat del Valles, Barcelona. They have lived in Kenosha for 51 years.

They have two children: Terry (Chris) Hagood of Winthrop Harbor, Ill.; and Liz (Brad) Dunlap of Spring Grove, Ill. The have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Dick served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1973. He then worked for Baxter Healthcare, retiring in 1997. Terry worked as a homemaker.

Dick is a member of St. Therese Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus No. 973, Navy Club Ship 40, VFW 1865, and the Fleet Reserve Association. Terry belongs to the Catholic Woman's Club and the VFW 1865 Auxiliary. They have been members of St. Therese Church for 51 years.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Faith in God, a loving, caring and sharing relationship with each other, family and friends; and always being there for each other.

