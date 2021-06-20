Dolores and Larry L. Sladek 65th anniversary

Dolores and Larry L. Sladek of Kenosha plan to mark their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Larry Sladek and Dolores Schilling were married on June 23, 1956, at Bethany Lutheran Church.

They have three children: Lance Sladek of Kenosha; Scott Sladek of Bethune, S.C.; and Renee M. Grecco (Jon) of Sarasota Florida. They have five grandchildren: Anthony, Cameron, Brookelynn, Rachael and Jonathan.

Larry served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954-58 in Bath, Maine. He worked at American Motors/Chrysler from 1959 to 1989. Dolores worked for Maine Cancer Society, Simmons Co. and Children's Dental Care.

After retirement, Larry worked part-time at the Palmen dealership.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Always be there for each other; enjoy doing many things together, but also have your own time. They feel blessed and thankful for their years together and appreciate the love and caring from their children and grandchildren. And don't forget that good night and good morning kiss.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0