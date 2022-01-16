Dominic and Georgia Pillizzi 60th anniversary

Dominic and Georgia Pillizzi recently celebrates their 60th wedding anniversary.

They were married on Dec. 30, 1961, at St. Anthony’s Church.

Both born and raised in Kenosha, they were born just blocks from one another. They met at Washington Junior High School in ninth grade during the 1958-59 academic year.

Dom worked at Ladish Tri Clover for 32 years, retiring in 1998. After that, he was a scrap man for several years, which he really enjoyed.

Georgia graduated from Gateway in 1973 as an LPN. Since then she has cared for the elderly for most of her career. She has been employed for the last 14 years at Hospice Alliance in the Hospice House caring for the end of life patients and their families.

They have two children: Donna Lynn (Mike) Talbert, and Paul (Jolleen) Pillizzi. They have three grandchildren: Brileigh, Anthony and Jacob.

They added: They have enjoyed many highlights and memories in the past 60 years. Time is fleeting, seems like yesterday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0