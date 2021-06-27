Don and Linda Hach of Trevor mark their 60th wedding anniversary today.

Don Hach and Linda Phetteplace were married on June 27, 1961.

They have two children: Dawn Redmer (Jeff) of Waterford; and Diane Hach of Burlington. They have two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Don is retired from Westosha Central High School. Linda was a childcare worker from home to many local families.

Don is a well known outdoorsman, still hunting and fishing at every chance he can. Linda finds joy in spending time with family and friends. Both are known for always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Faith, Family and Friends.

