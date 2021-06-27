 Skip to main content
Don and Linda Hach of Trevor mark their 60th wedding anniversary today
Don and Linda Hach of Trevor mark their 60th wedding anniversary today

Don and Linda Hach of Trevor mark their 60th wedding anniversary today.

Don Hach and Linda Phetteplace were married on June 27, 1961.

They have two children: Dawn Redmer (Jeff) of Waterford; and Diane Hach of Burlington. They have two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Don is retired from Westosha Central High School. Linda was a childcare worker from home to many local families.

Don is a well known outdoorsman, still hunting and fishing at every chance he can. Linda finds joy in spending time with family and friends. Both are known for always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Faith, Family and Friends.

