Edmiston 50th anniversary

Charles and Barbara Edmiston of Kenosha mark their 50th wedding anniversary today, July 26, with a catered barbecue at the home of Amy and Mike Contrada in Kalispell, Mont.

Charles Edmiston met Barbara Searfoss the second week of their freshman year of college at Wilmington (Ohio) College in the cafeteria in September 1967. They were married on Saturday, June 13, 1970, at the bride’s home on her family farm near Harrod in Allen County, Ohio.

They have lived in their home in Kenosha for 38 years. They moved to Kenosha when Chuck completed his doctorate at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., and was offered a teaching position at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Barb was willing to move anywhere east of the Mississippi River.

They have two children: Paul Charles Edmiston, who passed away in 2002; and Sarah (Anthony) Contrada. of Alexandria, Va., where Anthony is stationed at Ft. Belvoir as a JAG officer in the U.S. Army.

Chuck retired as an emeritus Professor of Surgery from the Medical College of Wisconsin and Froedtert Hospital in 2014. He served as the surgical champion for the state of Wisconsin from 2014 to 2019 on a grant from the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention). He continues to write and edit scientific literature, and does consulting and lecturing around the world.