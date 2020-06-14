Edquist 60th anniversary

Edward and Nancy Edquist of Kenosha marked their 60th wedding anniversary on June 11.
Edward Edquist met Nancy Ehrhart on a blind date, were married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha on June 11, 1960.
They have four children: William “Bill” Edquist, of Paddock Lake; Carol (Sam Pehlivan) Edquist of Kenosha; Mark (Lori) Edquist of Paris, Wis.; and Robert (Leah) Edquist of Paris, Wis. The have six grandchildren.
Edward worked as a farmer, retiring in 2000. Nancy worked for Kenosha Unified School District, retiring in 2002. She also worked as a caterer for 15 years.
Edward is a lifelong Cubs fan. Both are members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Working together and to love and respect each other.
