Edquist 60th anniversary
View Comments

Edquist 60th anniversary

{{featured_button_text}}

Edward and Nancy Edquist of Kenosha marked their 60th wedding anniversary on June 11.

Edward Edquist met Nancy Ehrhart on a blind date, were married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha on June 11, 1960.

They have four children: William “Bill” Edquist, of Paddock Lake; Carol (Sam Pehlivan) Edquist of Kenosha; Mark (Lori) Edquist of Paris, Wis.; and Robert (Leah) Edquist of Paris, Wis. The have six grandchildren.

Edward worked as a farmer, retiring in 2000. Nancy worked for Kenosha Unified School District, retiring in 2002. She also worked as a caterer for 15 years.

Edward is a lifelong Cubs fan. Both are members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Working together and to love and respect each other.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Gohs 50th anniversary
Announcements

Gohs 50th anniversary

Charles and Patricia Gohs of Twin Lakes will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on June 13. A celebration at the Colony House is postponed un…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics