Edquist 60th anniversary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Edward and Nancy Edquist of Kenosha marked their 60th wedding anniversary on June 11.

Edward Edquist met Nancy Ehrhart on a blind date, were married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha on June 11, 1960.

They have four children: William “Bill” Edquist, of Paddock Lake; Carol (Sam Pehlivan) Edquist of Kenosha; Mark (Lori) Edquist of Paris, Wis.; and Robert (Leah) Edquist of Paris, Wis. The have six grandchildren.

Edward worked as a farmer, retiring in 2000. Nancy worked for Kenosha Unified School District, retiring in 2002. She also worked as a caterer for 15 years.

Edward is a lifelong Cubs fan. Both are members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Working together and to love and respect each other.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0