Edward and Joyce Johnson of Kenosha to mark 60th wedding anniversary

Edward and Joyce Johnson of Kenosha will mark their 60th wedding anniversary on July 28.

Edward Johnson met Joyce Judy Zapp at Guttormsen’s East bowling alley, where Joyce worked.

They were married on July 28, 1962, at St. George’s Catholic Church in Kenosha, with the Rev. Roger Heck officiating. They have lived in Kenosha for 63 years.

They have five children, including Jim Johnson (Cathy), of Kenosha; Sheri Green (Edward), of Toledo, Ohio; Alan Johnson (Sue), of Kenosha; Darin Johnson, of Kenosha; and Sue Palmen (Dan), of Kenosha. They have eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Ed worked with American Motors for 30 years, for Koo’s for 15 years, and Pick N’ Save for 18 years.

Joyce work at Tenuta’s/Casino Townhouse for 27 years, Taste of Wisconsin for three years, and Boathouse Pub & Eatery for 25 years.

