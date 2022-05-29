Edward and Marilyn Schiller of Kenosha to mark 70th wedding anniversary

Edward and Marilyn Schiller of Kenosha will mark their 70th wedding anniversary on June 14. A a noon family dinner party is planned on June 11

Edward Schiller met Marilyn Congdon at the Kenosha College of Commerce. They began dating after graduation and were married on June 14, 1952, at First Presbyterian Church in Kenosha. They have been lifelong Kenosha residents.

They have two children: Carolyn (Thomas) Van Beckum, of Mount Pleasant; and Craig (Hope) Schiller, of Kenosha. They have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Edward Retired from Sears Roebuck after 37 years. Marilyn retired from Frank L. Wells after 30 years.

Ed served in the U.S. Army during World War II, stationed in Germany. On June 2, 2012, he was flown to Washington, D.C., on the World War II Honor Flight for veterans, an experience he says he will never forget. He is a member of Unity Lodge 367 and Danish Brotherhood 14. Ed was an avid golfer, achieving trophies in several leagues and scoring a hole-in-one at age 82.

Marilyn belongs to Eastern Star 92 and Danish Sisterhood 20. She played bridge and pinochle in several groups over the years.

The couple are lifelong members of First Presbyterian Church. They enjoyed traveling extensively.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Understanding, patience, trust, mutual respect and interests, devotion and love for each other, the love of family and friends, faith in God and a sense of humor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0