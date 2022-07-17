Emily Bollendorf of Mount Pleasant and Nicolas Rios of Racine marry

Emily Bollendorf of Mount Pleasant and Nicolas Rios of Racine were married on June 4 at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Kenosha.

The bride is the daughter of Mark and Lydia Bollendorf, Mount Pleasant, and the groom is the son of Janeth Diaz, Racine.

The bride is a Case High School graduate who received a civil engineering degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato. She is currently employed at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The groom is also a Case High School graduate who is currently studying business management at Gateway Technical College.

The wedding party included maid of honor Sara Bellendorf and bridesmaids Madeline Jerry, Eden Weber, Katlynn Kitzing and Annaliese Tomlinson. Standing by the groom’s side were best man Juan Potes and groomsmen Joey Ditscheit, Matt Gundrum, David Llorente and JT Kedzierski.

The wedding ceremony was followed by a reception at Memorial Hall in Racine.

The couple plans a honeymoon trip to Europe next year.

The happy couple now resides in Kenosha.