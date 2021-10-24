Fabiano 50th anniversary

Jackie and Tony Fabiano of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 16, with an anniversary celebration.

Tony Fabiano met Jackie Torkilsen while dancing, a love of theirs. They were married on Oct. 16, 1971, at St. Rose Church in Racine. They have lived in Kenosha for 50 years.

They have four children: Troy and Melissa Fabiano, of Kenosha; Lee Fabiano, of Chicago; Anna Fabiano, of Kenosha; and the late Eric Fabiano. They have three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Tony worked at Tri-Clover. Jackie worked in the Financial Aid Department at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Tony coached high school soccer for many years at Bradford, Tremper, and Central, leading teams to many state tournaments. He currently bowls with leagues at Guttormsen, bowling a 300 game in 1980. Jackie bowled as well with Tony as a couple, and currently enjoys going on walks with her daughter and cat, Reggie. She is a creative seamstress with a one-of-a-kind sense of humor.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Listening to one another and knowing when not to listen to one another.

