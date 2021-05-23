Felix and Florence Gallo mark 65th wedding anniversary

Felix and Florence Gallo of Pleasant Prairie marked their 65th wedding anniversary on May 12.

Felix Gallo met Florence Barth at a church social. They were married on May 12, 1956, at Holy Name Catholic Church in Racine. They have resided in Kenosha their entire married life and Felix for 96 years.

They have four children: Felix (Ellen) Gallo of Vernon Hills, Ill.; Gloria (Reed) Watson of Plymouth, Minn.; Cindy (Steve) Stelmach of Chicago; and Lisa (John) Ying of Lake Tahoe, Nev. They have seven grandchildren.

Felix worked at American Motors. Florence worked at Montgomery Wards and Bardens. Both are retired.

Felix still considers Florence his best girl.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? For 65 years they have modeled for friends and family a marriage of honesty and respect. It is a marriage where differences are embraced and weaknesses are compensated for and not seen as a tool for criticism. It is a marriage of kindness, of generosity, of hard work and of openness. A marriage where all are welcomed.

