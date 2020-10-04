Felsing 65th wedding anniversary

Chester "Chet" and Myrna Felsing of Kenosha maried their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Stella's Casa Capri.

Chet Felsing and his brother and Myrna Richardson's sisters belong to a roller skating club called the Bobolinks when they were teenagers, and both families became close friends. The couple married on Oct. 2, 1955, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. Chet's brother and Myrna's sister had been married six years earlier.

Chet served in the U.S. Army. They have resided in Kenosha for the past 55 years.

They have three children: Donna (Bryan) Menarek of Somers; Mark Felsing of Kenosha; and Brian (Deborah) Felsing of Park Ridge, Ill. They have four grandchildren.

Chet worked as an art instructor for Kenosha Unified School District, retiring in 1990. Myrna worked in accounting with Wisconsin Telephone Company and then in childcare, retiring in 1992.

They have been members of Mt. Zion Church for 55 years.

Their advice for successful and lasting relationship? Our married life has been blessed. We try to show love and forgiveness, with Jesus as our example. We have also enjoyed the love and support of our family.

