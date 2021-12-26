Garay-Johnson Wedding

Marissa Johnson and David Garay, both of San Antonia, Texas, were married on Aug. 28, 2021, at Hawthorn Hollow.

Aaron Johnson performed the ceremony for the daughter of Michael and Clarissa Johnson of Pleasant Prairie, and the son of Raymond Garay of Kenosha and Diane Miller of San Antonio.

The bride graduated from Tremper High School and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with a degree in Sociology. She is employed with Kokua Education in San Antonio.

The groom graduated from Tremper High School and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with a degree in Business Management. He is employed at Ovation Financial Services is San Antonio.

Larah Bacasmas was the Maid of Honor and Stephanie Karls and Jared Nelson were the bridesmaids. The flower girl was Marie DeBock.

Nathan Clark was the best man and Brandon Flores-Pawlacyzk and Mason Jaquith were the groomsmen. The ring bearer was Ethan Johnson.

A reception was held following the ceremony at Casa Capri in Kenosha.

They couple will reside in San Antonio.

