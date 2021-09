Gary and Jolene Topel of Trevor will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 9.

Gary Topel met Jolene Topel while working at Snap-on Tools. They were married on Oct. 9, 1971, at the First Presbyterian Church of Kenosha.

They have a son, Scott (Peggy) Topel of Farmington, Minn.; and three grandchildren.

