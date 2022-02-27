 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gene & Susan Bushweiler mark 50th wedding anniversary

  • 0

Gene and Susan Bushweiler of Mount Pleasant recently marked their 50th wedding anniversary. They celebrated the occasions with a trip to Hawaii and a family dinner.

Gene Bushweiler was introduced to Susan Jones by a friend in eighth grade. they married on Dec. 4, 1971. The lived in Kenosha for 48 years.

The have three children: Melany and Michael Stanke of Mount Pleasant; Heather Wilson of Kenosha; and Tamara and Stuart Wattles of Kenosha. They have 11 grandchildren.

Gene worked at Tri-Clover for 25 years and still works as broker/owner of Realty Associates. Susan worked at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and at Kenosha Unified School District and is now retired.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Faith in God and unconditional love.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dora Diane Anderson

Dora Diane Anderson

Dora Diane Anderson, age 83, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Shay Majors

KENOSHA — Shay Majors, age 34, a resident of Kenosha died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at his residence.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways you can quickly fact check a viral tweet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert