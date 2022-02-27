Gene & Susan Bushweiler mark 50th wedding anniversary

Gene and Susan Bushweiler of Mount Pleasant recently marked their 50th wedding anniversary. They celebrated the occasions with a trip to Hawaii and a family dinner.

Gene Bushweiler was introduced to Susan Jones by a friend in eighth grade. they married on Dec. 4, 1971. The lived in Kenosha for 48 years.

The have three children: Melany and Michael Stanke of Mount Pleasant; Heather Wilson of Kenosha; and Tamara and Stuart Wattles of Kenosha. They have 11 grandchildren.

Gene worked at Tri-Clover for 25 years and still works as broker/owner of Realty Associates. Susan worked at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and at Kenosha Unified School District and is now retired.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Faith in God and unconditional love.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0