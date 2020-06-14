Gerlach 65th anniversary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

C. Dean and Kathleen L. (Boyd) Gerlach recently marked their 65th wedding anniversary.

Meeting at a dance in Racine in 1953, they became best friends and continued to dance and enjoy each other’s love and companionship throughout their marriage. Dean and Kathy married on May 28, 1955, at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, which was then located at 22nd Avenue and 65th Street. Rev. Lawrence Siersbeck performed their ceremony. They have remained lifelong members of St. Mary’s. Kathy’s Maid of Honor was her sister Carolyn (Hagen) and Dean’s Best Man was his brother Jim Gerlach.

Dean worked first for the railroad and then became an apprentice plumber which turned into a successful career as a master plumber. He retired in 1992 from Kaelber Plumbing after 35 years, seldom missing a day of work. Kathy has been a wonderful homemaker, cook and mother raising six children. Eventually she developed a second career as a secretary and then rose to lead the Kenosha Board of Realtors as their CEO through years of growth in the 1980s and 90s. Kathy retired from the Board of Realtors in 2005 after 29 years.

Dean and Kathy love to travel, dance, play golf and go on cruises. They have made annual winter trips to Florida to relax, play golf, swim and stay warm.

Dean and Kathy’s children and spouses include: Karen & Barry Bertolini (Knoxville, enn.), Kim & Steve Salowitz (Grand Rapids, Mich.), Kristi Ann Gerlach (deceased), Leslie & Daryl Merrill (Rolling Meadows, Ill.), Dean V. & Michelle Gerlach (Kenosha), and Ryan & Liane Gerlach (Orlando, Fla.). They also have 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0