Gilbert 65th wedding anniversary

Carl and Vera Gilbert of Kenosha will mark their 65th wedding anniversary on Monday.

Carl Gilbert and Vera Pasco met in church in Hopewell, Ohio. They were married on Oct. 18, 1956. They have resided in Kenosha for 58 years.

They have seven children: Alice Conradt, Carlene Polzin, Barbara Pasco, Donna Gilbert, Bruce Gilbert, Verna Griffin and Amy Regina.They have 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Carl worked for Snap-on Tools. Vera worked for Maple Leaf Farm.

Their keys for a successful and lasting relationship? Loving each other and caring.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0