 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gilbert 65th wedding anniversary
0 Comments

Gilbert 65th wedding anniversary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
gilbert today.jpg

Carl and Vera Gilbert today

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Carl and Vera Gilbert of Kenosha will mark their 65th wedding anniversary on Monday.

Carl Gilbert and Vera Pasco met in church in Hopewell, Ohio. They were married on Oct. 18, 1956. They have resided in Kenosha for 58 years.

They have seven children: Alice Conradt, Carlene Polzin, Barbara Pasco, Donna Gilbert, Bruce Gilbert, Verna Griffin and Amy Regina.They have 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Carl worked for Snap-on Tools. Vera worked for Maple Leaf Farm.

Their keys for a successful and lasting relationship? Loving each other and caring.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert