Goergen 60th anniversary

Willie and Dorothy Goergen of Kenosha will mark their 60th wedding anniversary on June 18.

They plan a vow renewal ceremony (with coronavirus and social distancing) in Naples, Fla., on June 21 at 6 p.m. Unable to get together as they would like they will be having a Zoom meeting.

Willie Goergen and Dorothy Walker were next door neighbors when they met. On June 18, 1960, they married at Temple Baptist Church. They have been residents of Kenosha for 70 years.

They have a daughter, Jennifer (John) Bancard of Racine, and two grandchildren. Willie and Dorothy both worked for AMC/Chrysler. Dorothy retired in 2001, and Willie in 2004.

Willie served in the U.S. Air Force. They have been members of Journey Church in Kenosha and Faith Assemble in Fort Myers, Fla. They are both in the Local 72 union and other organizations. They enjoy traveling, spending time with family and friends, and special time with their granddaughters.

They say the key to a successful and lasting relationship is to always remember your marriage vows, a willingness to give and take, and being grateful for each other every day.

