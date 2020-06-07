Gohs 50th anniversary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Charles and Patricia Gohs of Twin Lakes will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on June 13. A celebration at the Colony House is postponed until further notice.

Charles Gohs and Patricia Savola met at Lake Mary Resort in Twin Lakes on Jan. 6, 1967. They bonded over teaching junior high school students, with Chuck often saying he “saw the light” that night, his “epiphany.”

The couple was married on June 13, 1970, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Twin Lakes. They have lived in Twin Lakes almost 44 years.

The have two children: Victoria (Jeff) Mezydlo of Chicago, and Eric (Amy) Gohs of Bexley, Ohio; and four grandsons: Matthew, Holden, Sawyer and Fisher.

Both are retired junior high teachers. Charles retired in 1998 from Oak Grove School in Libertyville, Ill., and Patricia, in 2001, from Big Hollow School in Ingleside, Ill.

Active members of Messiah Lutheran Church in Twin Lakes, they enjoy time in their second home in Oxford, Wis. Avid canoers, they also enjoy musical theater, and love to spend time with family and friends.

Their key to a successful and lasting relationship: We have truly been blessed with our wonderful children, who have enriched our lives.

