Gray 50th anniversaryy

Edward and JoAnn Gray of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on June 20.

A delayed “All-Inclusive Celebration” with family and friends is planned for April 3, 2021.

Edward Gray met JoAnn Downing at the age of 10 through friends of their parents and started dating when JoAnn turned 18. They married June 20, 1970, at the Methodist Church in downtown Kenosha.

Edward has lived in Kenosha for 66 years; JoAnn, for 60 years.

They have two children: Edward (Amy) Gray II of Kenosha, and Rebecca Gray of Kenosha. They have two grandchildren.

Ed worked as a Union Electrician for IBEW Local 127 for 49 years, serving as the business manager for the last 24 years until retiring in 2014. JoAnn worked for Perigon System for 16 years, then Haircrafter until her retirement in 2011.

Ed served in the U.S. Naval Air Reserves from 1967-73, serving two years active duty as an aviation electrician during the Vietnam era.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? Ed said patience and saying “Yes, Dear” a lot. Joan said spending time together and enjoying the things you love to do.

