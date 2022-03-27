Gustin 50th wedding anniversity

John and Brenda Gustin of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary this past week.

John Gustin from Racine met Brenda Robinson of Kenosha at a friend’s wedding reception. They were married on March 25, 1972, at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha. They have resided ever since.

They have three children: Amy and Anders Farr, of Kenosha; John and Coral Gustin, of Kenosha; and Daniel Gustin, of Kenosha. They have five grandchildren.

John is a retired machinist from Frank Wells. Brenda is a retired art teacher from Kenosha Unified School District.

John, a corporal in the Marines, served in Vietnam. He remained active with the Kenosha Area Vietnam Vets over the years. He has enjoyed many hobbies and interests including collecting art, including one piece which was featured on Antiques Roadshow; polishing swords, hunting, wood working and working in his yard. A third-degree black belt in Mudokwan Taekwondo, he enjoyed sharing his love of the martial arts with his grandchildren when they were younger.

Brenda is an accomplished artist. Years ago, her Native American paintings could be found displayed at The Ranch Restaurant. Portrait paintings of various Kenosha residents can also be found in area homes. Her art has been displayed in various art shows and she has won awards throughout the years. Her love of animals led her to be an advocate for them. She has volunteered and contributed to many animal organizations over the years.

In addition to their children and grandchildren, they both love Golden Retrievers and were the parents to Rusty, Goldie and Sally as well as their non-Golden rescues Becky and Merlin.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Doing things as a couple and as a family.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0