Guy and Sandy Trecroci 60th anniversary

Guy and Sandy Trecroci of Pleasant Prairie marked their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 6.

The couple went to school together but they met outside of school. It was when Guy Trecroci was working downtown at Iserman’s Brothers’ clothing store and Sandy Piehl was working at Meyer drug store that they met.

They married on Feb. 6, 1960, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. They have both lived in Kenosha their entire lives.

They have five children: Janene (Randy) Trzebiatowski of Wisconsin Rapids; Patty (Jeff) Hafferkamp of Redwood City, Calif.; Kris (Keith) LeMay of Pleasant Prairie; Guy D. (Tammy) Trecroci Jr. of Pleasant Prairie; and Matthew Trecroci of Fond du Lac. They have 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Guy owned his own real estate firm, retiring Jan. 1, 1994. Sandy worked alongside Guy in real estate. She managed the rental properties and also retired on Jan. 1, 1994.

Their advice to a successful and lasting relationship: Mutual respect and understanding, and always going into things as a team.

