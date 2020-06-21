Hall 50th anniversary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thomas and Angela Hall of Zion, Ill., marked their 50th wedding anniversary on June 12.

Thomas Hall and Angela Thomas met while serving in the U.S. Air Force. They were married on June 12, 1970, in Upper Marlboro, Md. They have lived in Zion since 1970.

Thomas worked for AT&T, retiring in 2000, and for Harris IT Services, retiring in 2010. Angela is presently employed with her home-based business.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Love what you do, do what you love, and the money will follow.

