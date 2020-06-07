Halpin 50th anniversary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joseph and Donna Halpin Jr. of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on May 30.

Joseph Halpin Jr. and Donna Kubly met while attending Tremper High School. They married on May 30, 1970, at St. Mary Catholic Church. They have lived in Kenosha for 72 years.

Their family includes two children: Peter (Gabrielle) Halpin of Mequon, Wis., and Sara (deceased) and Joe Scarlato of Kenosha. They have five grandchildren.

Joseph worked for Kenosha Unified School District, retiring in 2003 after 34 years at Forest Park Elementary. Donna worked as a nursing instructor at Gateway Technical College, retiring in 1989.

He has been a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and she has been a member of Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship: Love, kindness, caring and a sense of humor.

