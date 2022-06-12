Hannah Schabel of Kenosha marries Jonah Connette of South Bend, Ind.

Hannah Schabel of Kenosha and Jonah Connette of South Bend, Ind., were married on May 6, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Kenosha.

Rev. Sean Granger preformed the 3 p.m. ceremony for the daughter of Gregory and Mary Schabel of Kenosha and the son of Thomas and Anne Connette of Grand Rapids, Mich.

Hannah graduated from LakeView Technology Academy and attended the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Jonah graduated from Rockford High School in Rockford, Mich., and Ferris State University with a Bachelor of Science in Plastic Engineering Technology. He is employed with NSG Group as a New Model Process Engineer in Niles, Mich..

Angela Ruehle was the maid of honor and Elisa Kurber, Maryclare Connette and Zhenya Stummer were the bridesmaids.

The best man was Gabriel Klee, and Gavyn Gallagher, Jacob Connette, and Peter Klee were the groomsmen. Martin Schabel and Nathan Connette were the ushers.

A reception was held following the ceremony at Circa on Seventh. The couple honeymooned on Anna Maria Island, Florida.

They will reside in South Bend, Ind.

