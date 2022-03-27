Tom and Virginia Hartley of Kenosha marking 50th anniversary

Tom and Virginia Hartley of Kenosha will mark their 50th anniversary this week. They plan to mark the occasion with a family gathering with children and grandchildren, in Sanibel Island, Fla.

Tom, from Kenosha, met Virginia, from New York City, when they were both dropped off while hitchhiking on Cape Cod. They were married on April 1, 1972, in Kenosha, at the former First Congregational Church on Library Square. They have lived in Kenosha for 48 years.

They have three children: Elissa (Randy) Rinon of Grapevine, Texas; Damon (Jennifer) Hartley, of Jersey City, N.J.; and Miles (Jackie) Hartley, of Racine. They have six grandchildren.

Tom worked at Guttormsen & Hartley, LLP Attorneys-at-Law, retiring after 44 years practicing law in 2017. Virginia held a variety of jobs through the years but retired from her last position as marketing director for the Kenosha YMCA in 2008.

Both have served on the boards of numerous local organizations through the years. Currently, Tom teaches citizenship classes for the Literacy Council and Virginia is on the scholarship committee for the Kenosha Community Foundation. They have been members of the Kenosha Yacht Club for 45 years and are both Past Commodores. They both enjoy sailing, theater, traveling, reading, and spending time with their grandchildren.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Considering how they met, it’s probably safe to say that they were meant to travel life’s journey together. Always put family first. Take an interest in your partner’s interests but also give each other space grow independently. Always support and encourage each other. Have a good sense of humor.

