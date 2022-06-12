Harold "Jim" and Mary Ann Eils to mark 75th anniversary

Harold "Jim" and Mary Ann Eils of Kenosha will mark their 75th wedding anniversary with an open house on Sunday, June 26, from 1 to 5 p.m., at their home at 6403 30th St.

Mary Ann Soule and Jim met in 1946 at Reds Roller Rink where Mary Ann enjoyed skating and Jim would go with his motorcycle club. Jim would often offer Maryann a ride home but Mary Ann would decline as her mother forbid her to ride on a motorcycle. Mary Ann finally decided to accept Jim’s offer one day and as they were driving through downtown, there at the bus stop was Mary Ann's mother. She silently signaled for Mary Ann to “come here” as only a mother can and took Mary Ann the rest of the way home on a silent bus ride. Mary Ann was punished with a week's worth of dish duty, but was happy to do it as she had found her love, whom she married one year later.

They were married on June 28, 1947, at St. Casimir Church in Kenosha. They have been Kenosha residents for 74 1/2 years.

They had four children: the late Patricia (David) Flores, of Kenosha; Marty Eils of Kenosha; Donna (Grant) Zimany, of Burlington; and the late Bill (Jenny) Eils, of Piedmont, S.C.; plus Gizmo the dog. They have nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Jim worked at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside from 1969-90. Mary Ann works at St. Catherine's Hospital from 1965-99, and at Gateway Technical College from 2000-06.

Both Jim and Mary Ann are members of First Christian Church. Jim is a WWII ETO Veteran. Jim enjoyed racket ball and was senior champ for a time. Mary Ann loves writing and helped start a writing club at Kenosha Senior Center. They both enjoyed traveling and went on many adventures both in and out of the US. They also enjoyed music and went to many Stringalong weekends and loved going to the Hoot-nannies.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Never go to bed mad (easier said than done ). Don’t sweat the small stuff—it’s all small stuff.

